Lock Upp: Karanvir Bohra makes SHOCKING revelations after elimination; says, 'I am glad I am out'

Lock Upp contestant Karanvir Bohra opened up on his journey in the show, about Poonam Pandey, Zeeshan Khan, and others. Watch this special segment to know more about the show.

Karanvir Bohra: Kangana Ranaut's show lockupp is seen in the headlines every day, new secrets are being revealed in the show. Recently, Contestant Karanvir Bohra was eliminated from the show, let us tell you that this is not the first time, Karanvir has been eliminated before, well after some time he had made a wildcard entry in the show. In this special segment, Karanvir Bohra has revealed some secrets related to the show lockupp. Not only this, but he has also talked about the elimination of contestant Zeeshan Khan.