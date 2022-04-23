videos

Watch Next

Videos

Lock Upp: Zeeshan Khan opens up on his ugly FIGHT with Azma Fallah, his unfair eviction

Entertainment News

Lock Upp: Karan Kundrra defends Payal Rohatgi amid her fight with Prince Narula

Videos

Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey, Payal Rohatgi set the stage on fire with their sizzling dance moves on Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo – Watch Video

Videos

Karan Kundrra QUIZZED about house hunting amid wedding rumours with Tejasswi Prakash; Lock Upp star says, 'Flat lene ke liye...' [WATCH]

Lock Upp: Karanvir Bohra makes SHOCKING revelations after elimination; says, 'I am glad I am out'

Lock Upp contestant Karanvir Bohra opened up on his journey in the show, about Poonam Pandey, Zeeshan Khan, and others. Watch this special segment to know more about the show.

Satakshi Singh   |    April 23, 2022 5:05 PM IST

Karanvir Bohra: Kangana Ranaut's show lockupp is seen in the headlines every day, new secrets are being revealed in the show. Recently, Contestant Karanvir Bohra was eliminated from the show, let us tell you that this is not the first time, Karanvir has been eliminated before, well after some time he had made a wildcard entry in the show. In this special segment, Karanvir Bohra has revealed some secrets related to the show lockupp. Not only this, but he has also talked about the elimination of contestant Zeeshan Khan.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all