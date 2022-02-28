Lock Upp: Karanvir Bohra to Babita Phogat, these are the confirmed contestants of Kangana Ranaut's controversial show - Watch

After the premiere of the first episode, all the confirmed contestants have been unveiled. From Karanvir Bohra to Babita Phogat, here's a list of all final contestants of Kangana's much controversial show Lock Upp.

Lock Upp all contestants: The much awaited and talked about reality show Lock Upp finally streamed on MX Player and ALT Balaji. According to the show format, all the contestants in the show will have to stay in Kangana's jail for months and that too without any basic amenities. A few of the contestants names were already revealed through the promo of the show. These names included actress Nisha Rawal, model and actress Poonam Pandey and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui. Now, after the premiere of the first episode, all the confirmed contestants have been unveiled. From Karanvir Bohra to Babita Phogat, here's a list of all final contestants of Kangana's much controversial show Lock Upp.