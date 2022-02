View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

’s reality show Lock Upp will start streaming on MX Player and ALT Balaji on 27th February 2022. The makers are unveiling promos of the show, where they are giving a hint about the contestants. Today, they have shared a promo in which a hint about the third contestant has been given and netizens have guessed that it is Poonam Pandey. They are guessing that it is Poonam because of the voice of the contestant in the promo. Well, just to remind our readers, BollywoodLife was the first one to reveal that Poonam Pandey will be a contestant on the show. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday’s Liger digital rights sold at a staggering price, Vikas Gupta-Priyank Sharma in Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp and more