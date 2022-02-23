Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey is the third confirmed contestant in Kangana's realityshow, gets arrested for her boldness - Watch

The newly launched promo shows an actress pulling off the zip of her shirt. And the contestant is non other than the controversial and bold actress Poonam Pandey. She always grabs limelight because of her bold fashion statements and personal life.

Lock Upp third contestant: Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp has been in headlines ever since it was announced. After the two confirmed contestants, actress Nisha Rawal and comedian Munawar Faruqui respectively, the makers have revealed the third confirm contestant of the show through a new promo. The newly launched promo shows an actress pulling off the zip of her shirt. And the contestant is non other than the controversial and bold actress Poonam Pandey. She always grabs limelight because of her bold fashion statements and personal life. Watch this video to know more about the confirmed third contestant of Lock Upp, Poonam Pandey.