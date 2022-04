View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

We have mainly seen Poonam Pandey and fighting in Lock Upp. But, a video of the two went viral on social media in which the actresses are showing off their sizzling dance moves on the song Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo. They have performed on the song during a task and netizens are loving it. A netizen commented, “Payal is stunning.” Well, Lock Upp, which is hosted by , is getting interesting day by day, and it has already broken many records on OTT. Also Read - Ileana D'Cruz, Urfi Javed, Rubina Dilaik and more celebs open up on getting suicidal thoughts and how they came out of the dark phase