Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa: An EXCLUSIVE tour inside Netflix's new reality show [Video]

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is set to raise the stakes with a larger-than-life set designed to immerse contestants in a world of challenges, drama, and intense competition. In this exclusive video tour, viewers get a closer look at the show's impressive infrastructure, including the jail cells, workshop area, control room, and several unseen sections of the set.

Here’s a special video tour of the world of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, a lavish set created for Netflix’s latest reality show. The set is enormous in scale, combining striking visuals with practical spaces that are central to the contestants’ journey throughout the competition. On this private tour you will get an in-depth look at some of the most important locations in the show, from the intense jail cells where the contestants are kept locked up, to the large workshop space where the tasks and challenges take place, to the highly monitored control room that helps keep the game running smoothly.