Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa: Omung Kumar on the vision behind designing the set [Exclusive]

In this exclusive conversation, Omung Kumar shares the creative vision behind designing the set of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. The acclaimed production designer explains how the set was conceived to reflect the show's intense themes of truth, judgment, and confinement.

In an exclusive interview, Omung Kumar speaks about the creative process behind the set design of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. Kumar, who is known for his larger-than-life production designs, explains how the set was conceptualised to be more than just a backdrop, but an active participant in the show’s narrative. The design team sought to create a space that would heighten the psychological intensity of the reality series, drawing inspiration from themes of confinement, accountability and emotional conflict. Every detail, from the large buildings and thoughtfully designed spaces to the dramatic lighting and symbolic images, was created to strengthen the unique atmosphere of the show.From the intense jail cells to the massive arena and living areas, everything is bigger, bolder, and more dramatic this season! With Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh taking charge as the jailers, expect entertainment, drama, and unexpected twists like never before. Streaming from 27 June onwards, only on Netflix.