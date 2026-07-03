Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa: Ram Kapoor TROLLED; Here's why [Video]

Ram Kapoor's quiet gameplay and a controversial on-screen moment have divided viewers, with many now waiting to see if he adopts a more aggressive strategy in Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa.

TV actor Ram Kapoor has become a hot topic for his act in Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. Many viewers feel that he is not living up to the hype, with his gameplay being described as quiet and not as fun. Social media was also split over a recent moment in which he kissed a fellow contestant. Some fans say he looks too calm and passive, but others say he is waiting for the right moment to make a powerful move. As the race intensifies, the viewers are waiting to see if Ram Kapoor changes his strategy or continues to play his current patient game.