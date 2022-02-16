Lock Upp trailer: Kangana Ranaut says, 'Ab kapde utrange toh sabke saamne' – Watch

Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp will start streaming on ALT Balaji and MX Player from 27th Feb 2022. Watch the trailer here...

is all set to make her digital debut with the reality show Lock Upp. The trailer of the show has been released, and Kangana gives us a hint about what to expect from it. The actress captioned the trailer as, “My Jail, My Rules! Are you excited to watch #LockUpp? Streaming from 27th Feb on @altbalaji and @mxplayer. Watch Live FREE!” While talking about contestants who like to live openly, the actress says, “Inn celebrities mein kuch aise bhi hai jinko khulke jeene ki aadat hai, isi liye ab kapde utrange toh sabke saamne.” Well, we wonder if Kangana is talking about Poonam Pandey. BollywoodLife was the first one to reveal that Poonam will be one of the contestants on the show.