Lock Upp: Who is Munawar Faruqui, the second confirmed contestant of Kangana Ranaut's show, Watch video to find out

Lock Upp second Contestant: After unveiling the name of first confirmed contestant of controversy queen Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp, i.e. tv actress Nisha Rawal, ALT Balaji has revealed the second contestant of the show. Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui will be joining the show and will spend 72 days in jail along with other 15 contestants and will have to play the 'Atyachari Khel' to survive in the game show. For the unversed, Munawar was recently in limelight and was put behind the bars in Indore after he hurt the religious sentiments of people by making some nasty remarks on Hindu Gods. Munawar. Lock Upp will stream on ALT Balaji and MX Player from 27th February onwards. Watch this video for more details on the same.