videos

Watch Next

Videos

Lock Upp Finale: Munawar Faruqui lifts the trophy, wins 20 lakhs as a cash prize, a TRIP to Italy, and more – Deets inside

Entertainment News

Lock Upp: Prince Narula and Munawar Faruqui go shirtless; ‘Seetiyaan maaro ladkiyoon,’ says an impressed Kangana Ranaut – watch video

Videos

Lock Upp: Who is Munawar Faruqui, the second confirmed contestant of Kangana Ranaut's show, Watch video to find out

Entertainment News

Lock Upp promo: A stand-up comic gets arrested which makes fans wonder if the confirmed contestant is Munawar Faruqui – watch

Lock upp winner Munawar Faruqui’s girlfriend Nazila makes their relationship Insta official; celebrates her birthday with him

Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui's girlfriend Nazila shares sensational pictures with Munawar makes their relationship Insta official. Have a look at the video to know more.

Satakshi Singh   |    May 11, 2022 9:18 PM IST

Munawar Faruqui: Lockupp winner and Controversial contestant of the show Munwar Faruqui made everyone his fan with the excellent chemistry between himself and Contestant Anjali in the show. While people were waiting for updates on Anjali and Munawar's relationship after the show ended, Munawar surprised everyone by sharing a romantic picture with his girlfriend Nazila. Recently Nazila celebrated her birthday with Munawar and pictures are getting viral on social media. Nazila has shared cute pictures of herself and Munawar as well as pictures of cake, decorations, flowers, and dinner, watch the video for more details.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all