Lock upp winner Munawar Faruqui’s girlfriend Nazila makes their relationship Insta official; celebrates her birthday with him

Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui's girlfriend Nazila shares sensational pictures with Munawar makes their relationship Insta official. Have a look at the video to know more.

Munawar Faruqui: Lockupp winner and Controversial contestant of the show Munwar Faruqui made everyone his fan with the excellent chemistry between himself and Contestant Anjali in the show. While people were waiting for updates on Anjali and Munawar's relationship after the show ended, Munawar surprised everyone by sharing a romantic picture with his girlfriend Nazila. Recently Nazila celebrated her birthday with Munawar and pictures are getting viral on social media. Nazila has shared cute pictures of herself and Munawar as well as pictures of cake, decorations, flowers, and dinner, watch the video for more details.