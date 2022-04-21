videos

Lock Upp: Zeeshan Khan opens up on his ugly FIGHT with Azma Fallah, his unfair eviction

Lock Upp contestant Zeeshan Khan was kicked out of the show due to the violence. In this segment, Zeeshan opens up on his unfair eviction, his fight, and much more. Have a look at the video now.

Satakshi Singh   |    April 21, 2022 3:40 PM IST

Zeeshan Khan Unfair Eviction: In Kangana Ranaut's show Lock Upp, we get to see something new every day. Recently, the contestants have been seen doing personal war on each other. Let us tell you that Contestant Zeeshan was kicked out of the show due to physical violence in the house, Zeeshan has recently talked about his Unfair Eviction and the fight in the house. In this interview and has told the whole truth. Not only this, Zeeshan has given his reactions to other contestants of Lock Upp as well. Check out the video for more info.

