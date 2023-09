Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023 was a glamorous affair as Malaika Arora and Simrat Kaur, along with other stunning celebs, turned heads on the red carpet. Watch the video to know more.

The Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023 was an absolute extravaganza, with Bollywood's finest celebrities gracing the red carpet in their most stunning ensembles. Malaika Arora, known for her impeccable fashion sense, set hearts racing as she made a grand entrance in a breathtaking gown that accentuated her flawless figure. Simrat Kaur, on the other hand, exuded elegance and sophistication in a chic and stylish outfit that perfectly showcased her unique sense of style. The red carpet was ablaze with glamour and fashion-forward choices, as celebrities from all walks of the industry showcased their sartorial prowess. From flowing gowns to sleek suits, the stars left no stone unturned in their quest to make a fashion statement. The event was a true celebration of individuality and creativity, with each celebrity putting their own spin on the latest trends. As the cameras flashed and the crowd buzzed with excitement, it was evident that the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards had become a platform for fashion inspiration and trendsetting. The night was filled with memorable moments, as celebrities mingled, posed for the paparazzi, and shared their fashion secrets with eager reporters.