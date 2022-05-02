videos

London Files: Arjun Rampal gets candid about his popular monologue, set secrets and more

In an exclusive interview Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal opens up on his web series London Files, behind the scene stories, and much more. Have a look at the video to know more.

Satakshi Singh   |    May 2, 2022 12:42 PM IST

Arjun Rampal: In an exclusive conversation with London Files actor Arjun Rampal, he opened up on his role in the movie, about the struggles, fun moments, and much more. It is an Indian crime thriller web series. Arjun Rampal plays the role of a homicide detective in the web series. In this segment, he opens up on his monologue, the number of takes he took for that in the web series, and much more. Did you know Arjun Rampal also opens up on a hilarious behind-the-sets incident with a female fan. Watch this interview to know more.

