Louis Vuitton’s artistic designer Virgil Abloh passes away at 41 to cancer | Details inside

Abloh died of cancer in Chicago on November 28, 2021. Virgil Abloh was battling cancer for several years, Virgil Abloh created his first label, Pyrex Vision in 2012.

Satakshi Singh   |    November 29, 2021 5:29 PM IST

Virgil Abloh: Top fashion designer & artistic designer of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection, Virgil Abloh passes away at 41. Abloh died of cancer in Chicago on November 28, 2021. He was battling cancer for several years. Virgil Abloh created his first label Pyrex Vision in 2012. In 2018, he was chosen to be the artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection. He had been promoted to a new position at LV in Nuly 2020. Abloh was the first black American creative director of a top French fashion house. Watch video to know more.

