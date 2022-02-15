Vikrant Massey starrer Love Hostel is all set to premiere on Zee5 on 25th February 2022.

will next be seen in Love Hostel which will premiere on Zee5 on 25th Feb 2022. Recently, while talking to BollywoodLife, he opened up about his college days. The actor told us, “I tried to impress girls but failed miserably in it. There was Rose Day, Friendship Day, and Valentine’s Day celebrated in the college, so I had attempted a lot of times (to impress a girl). Also, during those days it happens that you fall in love every three weeks, priorities change and you buy new cards from the store. Some girls accepted it; some girls threw the card in a dustbin in front of me. So, I have had these generic experiences and I am glad it happened.” Well, reportedly, Vikrant got married to long-time girlfriend, Sheetal Thakur yesterday in an intimate ceremony. However, the actor is yet to make an official announcement about it.