Love Hostel trailer: Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra all set to bring a raw and gritty story of love

Love Hostel starring Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey, and Sanya Malhotra is a Zee5 original film and it will start streaming on the OTT platform on 25th February 2022.

Murtuza Iqbal   |    February 14, 2022 2:57 PM IST

Love Hostel starring Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey, and Sanya Malhotra is all set to premiere on Zee5 on 25th February 2022. The trailer of the film has been released and it looks like the movie will deal with the subject of honour killing. It’s an interesting trailer and one can expect some really good thrilling moments in the movie. Bobby, Vikrant, and Sanya, all the three actors are damn good in the trailer. Love Hostel is directed by Shanker Raman and it is produced by Shah Rukh Khan under his banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

