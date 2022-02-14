Love Hostel starring Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey, and Sanya Malhotra is a Zee5 original film and it will start streaming on the OTT platform on 25th February 2022.

Love Hostel starring , , and Sanya Malhotra is all set to premiere on Zee5 on 25th February 2022. The trailer of the film has been released and it looks like the movie will deal with the subject of honour killing. It’s an interesting trailer and one can expect some really good thrilling moments in the movie. Bobby, Vikrant, and Sanya, all the three actors are damn good in the trailer. Love Hostel is directed by Shanker Raman and it is produced by under his banner Red Chillies Entertainment.