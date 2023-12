Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have been spotted jetting off for a romantic getaway, and the airport was ...

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have been spotted jetting off for a romantic getaway, and the airport was abuzz with excitement! The lovebirds looked absolutely stunning as they made their way through the airport, hand in hand. Aditya opted for a casual yet stylish look, Ananya, on the other hand, turned heads with her chic and fashionable airport look.Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday, like every other Bollywood celebrity is heading for New Year vacations. Actors like Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others have already flown to another country to bring in the new year. Aditya and Ananya too were spotted at the airport today. Netizens showered love on the alleged couple and wished the duo would eventually marry each other. In Koffee with Karan 8, Ananya Panday who came along with Sara Ali Khan stated that how she was feeling very Ananya Koy Kapur. She further stated that if she married Aditya her surname would stand as PARK, Panday Aditya Roy Kapur. Watch the video to know more.