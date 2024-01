When it comes to celebrating special occasions, Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia know how to make it memorable. The power ...

When it comes to celebrating special occasions, Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia know how to make it memorable. The power couple recently welcomed the New Year in style, setting major relationship goals along the way. Angad and Neha shared a sweet and passionate moment, sealing their love for each other. Their infectious smiles and genuine affection melted hearts and left everyone in awe of their beautiful bond. Captured by the paparazzi, the couple's New Year celebration became the talk of the town. Their stylish outfits and undeniable chemistry made them the center of attention, capturing the essence of love and togetherness. Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia's New Year celebration was a perfect start to the year, filled with love, happiness, and style. They continue to inspire us with their strong relationship and their ability to make every moment special. Watch the video to know more.