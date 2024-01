Lovebirds Arbaaz and Sshura Khan have set the internet abuzz with their latest fashion statement. The adorable couple recently stepped ...

Lovebirds Arbaaz and Sshura Khan have set the internet abuzz with their latest fashion statement. The adorable couple recently stepped out in matching orange outfits, and netizens can't help but gush over their "cute jodi" . Arbaaz and Sshura were spotted twinning in vibrant orange attire, radiating joy and love wherever they went. Their perfectly coordinated outfits showcased their impeccable style and undeniable chemistry. As they walked hand in hand, heads turned, and cameras flashed, capturing their picture-perfect moment. The couple's choice of color not only caught everyone's attention but also symbolized their vibrant and infectious energy. The bold hue perfectly complemented their glowing smiles and added an extra dose of charm to their already adorable presence. Watch the video to know more.