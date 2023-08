Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's Mumbai date night was a perfect blend of romance and joy, leaving everyone in awe of their beautiful bond. Watch video.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, the adorable lovebirds, were spotted stepping out for a perfect evening of romance in Mumbai. The couple looked absolutely stunning as they walked hand in hand, radiating pure happiness and love. Their chemistry was undeniable, and it's clear that they share a deep connection. It was a night filled with laughter, affectionate glances, and beautiful memories. Truly a picture-perfect evening for the lovebirds in the city of dreams. The couple made heads turn with their appearance. Gorgeous Kiara Advani opted for a decent white dress. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra donned a black T-shirt paired with jeans. On the work front, both the actors will be next seen together in the upcoming film ‘Adal Badal’.Bollywood's heart-throbs Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot at Jaisalmer's regal Suryagarh Palace in Manish Malhotra this February.As per reports, Sidharth and Kiara first met each other during a wrap-up party of 'Lust Stories'. The duo came close to each other and also appeared together in the hit film 'Shershaah'. While they never officially confirmed that they were dating each other, netizens noticed that they jetted off on several exotic vacations and also exchanged social media banters. Their dating rumours first started in 2019 when they jetted off to South Africa together to ring in the New Year.