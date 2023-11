On their first wedding anniversary, Mithoon and Palak Mucchal, the adorable lovebirds, opened up about their beautiful love story. The ...

On their first wedding anniversary, Mithoon and Palak Mucchal, the adorable lovebirds, opened up about their beautiful love story. The couple, known for their soulful music, shared how their paths crossed and love blossomed. It all began when they collaborated on a musical project, and their friendship gradually evolved into something deeper. They discovered a shared passion for music, which strengthened their bond even more. With each passing day, their love grew stronger, and they realized they were meant to be together. Their wedding was a celebration of their love and commitment, surrounded by their loved ones.

Singer Palak Mucchal and music composer Mithoon celebrate their first wedding anniversary on November 06. Mithoon said, "We always believed in marriage and when we married, we realised that a wedding fills your life with beautiful colours. So, we are grateful for everything." Meanwhile, Singer Palak Mucchal said, "I believed in the 'Made in Heaven' concept after marriage because when we met each other and known to each other. Then, we thought that this was a match made in heaven." Mithoon and Palak's love story is an inspiration to all, reminding us that true love can be found in unexpected places. As they celebrate their first anniversary, they look forward to many more years of love, laughter, and creating beautiful music together. Cheers to this amazing couple and their incredible journey of love.