Lovebirds Rakul Preet Singh and Jacky Bhagnani were recently spotted at the airport, turning heads with their stunning looks and oozing wedding excitement! The couple, all set to tie the knot, made a stylish entrance as they posed for the paparazzi in their glamorous outfits. The paparazzi couldn't get enough of their picture-perfect moments, capturing the couple's chemistry and anticipation for their upcoming wedding. Rakul Preet Singh will soon be seen on the big screen in the film, Indian 2 alongside Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar. The film is a sequel to the 1996 released film, Indian, which had Kamal Hasaan in the lead role. As for Bhagnani, the producer is working on his 2024 Eid release, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film will feature Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles. Fans and followers were left in awe of their stunning appearances and couldn't wait to see more glimpses of their wedding preparations.