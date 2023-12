The reception day video of lovebirds Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram is creating waves on the internet. In this heartwarming ...

The reception day video of lovebirds Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram is creating waves on the internet. In this heartwarming video, Randeep and Lin can be seen basking in the joy of their special day. From their radiant smiles to their affectionate gestures, their love for each other is truly evident. The video captures the beautiful moments of their reception, with friends and family showering them with love and blessings. The couple's chemistry is undeniable as they dance, laugh, and share intimate moments together. Fans and well-wishers have been in awe of their love story and have flooded social media with heartfelt messages and wishes for the couple. The video has gone viral, leaving everyone mesmerized by the couple's love and happiness. It's truly a celebration of love and togetherness, and we can't help but feel overjoyed for Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram as they embark on this beautiful journey together.