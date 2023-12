Lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were recently spotted at the airport, exuding cool and casual vibes as they embarked ...

Lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were recently spotted at the airport, exuding cool and casual vibes as they embarked on their New Year getaway. The couple, known for their impeccable style, effortlessly rocked their travel looks. Actor Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani make you believe in love and all other dreamy things that come with that feeling. The two got married in a filmy wedding in Jaisalmer in February 2023. Together, Sidharth and Kiara showcased their sartorial prowess, proving that they can effortlessly pull off any look, even while traveling. Their cool and casual airport style perfectly reflects their laid-back personalities and sets the tone for an exciting and stylish New Year celebration. As the lovebirds jet off to celebrate the New Year, fans eagerly await more glimpses of their fashionable adventures and romantic moments. Watch the video to know more.