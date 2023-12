Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal looked absolutely stunning in their traditional attire at Sharmin Segal and Aman Mehta's reception. These ...

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal looked absolutely stunning in their traditional attire at Sharmin Segal and Aman Mehta's reception. These lovebirds definitely turned heads and stole the show with their impeccable fashion choices. Sonakshi Sinha exuded pure elegance in her traditional ensemble. She wore a breathtaking lehenga with intricate embroidery and dazzling embellishments. The vibrant colors and exquisite detailing of her outfit perfectly accentuated her beauty and grace. Zaheer Iqbal, on the other hand, looked dashing in his traditional wear. Together, they made a picture-perfect couple, radiating joy and love. Their fashion choices truly reflected the festive spirit of the occasion, and they effortlessly embraced their cultural roots. Sonakshi and Zaheer's presence added an extra touch of glamour to the reception, leaving everyone in awe. Watch the video to know more.