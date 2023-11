We love a fashion event. It is like a guilty pleasure to watch Bollywood celebs turning up looking their glamorous ...

We love a fashion event. It is like a guilty pleasure to watch Bollywood celebs turning up looking their glamorous best. Bollywood Divas rarely fail to impress fashion critics and men, often grab attention with their charm and handsome appearance.Recently Vogue is conducted the Forces of Fashion India 2023 edition in the city. Various Bollywood celebs such as Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma and more celebs have joined.Tamannaah and Vijay are a match made in heaven. Not only they are amazing performers but also so great with fashion. Watch the video to know more .