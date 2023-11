Lovebirds Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi jet off to Italy, flaunt engagement rings at the airport [Watch]

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have left for Italy for their destination wedding. Panja Vaishnav Tej and Niharika Konidela had also accompanied the soon-to-be-married couple. Just a while after they were spotted at the Hyderabad airport, Varun Tej took to his Instagram handle and posted a story of Lavanya holding his hand. The small glimpse was more than enough for their fans, who have been patiently awaiting each and every update regarding the much-awaited wedding.Varun Tej is the son of Telugu actor and producer Nagendra Babu, while Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, and Sai Tej are his cousins. These South Indian actors are expected to join Varun and Lavanya's wedding.Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged on June 9 in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad. Their wedding will take place at a villa in Italy, while their traditional Telugu affair details are still awaited. Watch the video to know more. [Watch]