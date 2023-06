Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are grabbing all the eyeballs ever since their dating rumors had begun. It is only recently that they confirmed their relationship.

Since dating rumours about Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia started, they have become the centre of attention. They only recently made their relationship status official, much to the delight of their followers. With their next film Lust Stories 2, these two are now prepared to display their sizzling chemistry even on screen. Fans have been incredibly eager to see Lust Stories 2 ever since the teaser for the critically praised anthology film's second installment was published! Kajol, Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, Neena Gupta, and others will appear in this film. The producers have published a number of promotional films, and we bet fans are definitely enjoying watching them.