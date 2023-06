Lust Stories 2 to Night Manager 2: Check out new films and web series releasing in June end, watch video.

In the final week of June 2023, there are many titles streaming on OTT platforms that will get you hooked on your screens over the weekend. The much-awaited second part of The Night Manager 2 is releasing on Disney+ Hotstar after four months of waiting. Lust Stories 2 is premiering this week on Netflix, and that's an anthology people have been waiting for a very long time. Know about the titles releasing in the fifth week of June 2023 .