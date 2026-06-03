Maa Behen Interview: Madhuri Dixit Nene, Triptii Dimri, Dharna, Suresh Triveni get candid like never before [Exclusive]

The Maa Behen cast came together for a fun-filled and candid chat that was packed with laughter, playful banter and plenty of unexpected moments. Madhuri Dixit Nene, Triptii Dimri, Dharna and director Suresh Triveni spoke about the film, their characters and the experience of working together.

What happens when Madhuri Dixit Nene, Triptii Dimri, Dharna and Suresh Triveni sit down for a chat? A whole lot of laughter. In this exclusive interview, the Maa Behen team opens up about the film, their experience of working together and the chaos behind the scenes. There are funny anecdotes, candid confessions and several moments that left everyone in splits. If you enjoy light-hearted celebrity interviews with plenty of banter, this one is worth watching till the end. Netflix’s Hindi crime-comedy Maa Behen premieres worldwide on Netflix on June 4, 2026, and is directed by Suresh Triveni.