In an interview, Kunal Kemmu opened up about casting Nora Fatehi in the movie "Madgaon Express." He mentioned that Nora is a perfect fit for the role. Kunal praised Nora's incredible talent and mentioned how she brings a unique energy and charisma to the screen. Her dance skills and versatility make her an ideal choice for the film. Kunal expressed his excitement about working with Nora and how her presence will add an extra spark to the movie. Watch the video to know more.