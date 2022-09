Madhuri Dixit was looking gorgeous in her upcoming movie 'Maja Ma'. Madhuri was looking perfect in orange anarkali. Watch video.

Madhuri Dixit looks gorgeous in orange: Gorgeous Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit has won millions of hearts. She is a combination of everything, whether it is dance, beauty, or acting. She is famous for her dancing, and Bollywood calls her the "dancing queen. She is coming back once again with her upcoming movie, "Maja Ma. Recently, she was spotted while doing a promotion for 'Maja Ma', which is going to be released on the 6th of October on the OTT platform on Amazon Prime Video. She was looking perfect in an orange anarkali, and she shook her hair open. She was looking gorgeous, as usual. Maja Ma's song Boom Padi has been released already and people are reacting positively to this song. This song is going to add to the excitement of the upcoming festive season. Watch Video.