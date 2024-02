Bhagyashree captivated everyone's attention at the celebration with her stunning appearance in an elegant white saree, watch the video to know more

Madhuri Dixit stole the limelight and set the dance floor on fire! A video from the party went viral, and it's no wonder why. Madhuri's infectious energy had everyone captivated. She truly knows how to own the stage and bring life to any celebration. It's amazing to see her still ruling hearts and making such a big impact in the industry.Actor Bhagyashree's 55th birthday bash in Mumbai on February 23 turned grand and special. Among those present were Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sanjay Kapoor, Anupam Kher, and other celebrities. Bhagyashree captivated everyone's attention at the celebration with her stunning appearance in an elegant white saree, watch the video to know more.