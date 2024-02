Madhuri Dixit is an evergreen beauty. She has a timeless charm and elegance that captivates everyone. Watch the video to know more.

Madhuri Dixit did recreated her iconic look from 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' and it's absolutely stunning! She donned a gorgeous purple saree, just like in the movie. Netizens are going crazy over it and saying 'Maar dala..' which means she completely nailed it। Madhuri Dixit has always been known for her grace and elegance, and this recreation just proves that she's still got it. The way she effortlessly carries herself in that purple saree is simply mesmerizing. Watch the video to know more.