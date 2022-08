Maharani 2 actress Huma Qureshi talks about how she always wanted to be a Sanjay Leela Bhansali heroine and reveals how she got the role in an exclusive chat with BollywoodLife.

Maharani 2 star till date leaves her audience in awe of her song 'Shikayat' in Gangubai Kathiawadi starring . She nailed it in every frame and how. When we met Huma and spoke about how she got the film and why did she agree to do a song in the film, to which she said, I used to always say that I would want to work in film. And then somebody called me from Sanjay’s sir office and they said that that he wants to meet me and I was like should I come now s I was on a trip". She later added of always wanted to do a Sanjay Leela Bhansali heroine and is happy she finally got to be directed by the genius.