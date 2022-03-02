videos

Watch Next

Interviews

RRR director SS Rajamouli opens up about the 'script ideas' for his next with Mahesh Babu – WATCH EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Videos

#SSMB28: On Mahesh Babu's 46th birthday, makers REVEAL the leading lady of superstar's next with Trivikram Srinivas

Trailers

#SSMB28​: After Athadu and Khaleja, Mahesh Babu joins hands with Trivikram for another project

Trailers

Major teaser: Adivi Sesh brings to life martyred Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan aka the hero of the 26/11 attacks in this powerful biopic

Mahesh Babu to Jr. NTR, Much Awaited South Indian movies of 2022 that are ready to release in March - Watch

Mahesh Babu to Jr. NTR, big-budget films are ready for release. Many films of South superstars like Jr NTR and Prabhas are about to be released their films, so let's take a look at and know what is the releasing date of these films.

Pratibha Katariya   |    March 2, 2022 8:00 PM IST

South Indian movies of 2022: At the moment, Indian cinema is dominated by the South Indian film industry. The Hindi audience is mesmerized by the powerful action of the South movies and the unique story of these films. After Allu Arjun's Pushpa, the audience is eagerly waiting for many action films of the South industry. All these films are big budgets and are also ready for release. Many films of South superstars like Jr NTR and Prabhas are about to be released their films, so let's take a look at and know what is the releasing date of these films.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all