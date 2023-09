Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara shines in a beautiful dress as she makes an appearance along with her mom Namrata at an event and makes heads turn.

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni is a shining star, and she has made her superstar parents super proud of her achievements. At the age of 10, she became the youngest south superstar kid to be featured on Times Square as her jewellery brand ambassador. And right now the little one is making heads turn with her latest public appearance, and fans are calling her no less than a princess as she stuns in a beautiful dress while posing with her mom Namrata, who is a rock for her. Sitara is one of the most popular star kids in the south Indian industry, and in no time Mahesh Babu's daughter will mark her debut in the south Indian industry, but it will be interesting to see if Sitara will mark her appearance in Bollywood or not. Or she might just follow in her father's footsteps. But Sitara can be a gamechanger and make her career in Bollywood.