Mahesh Babu's daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni, reveals how emotional her father got after seeing her in Times Square.

Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni is the most popular star kid in South industry, and at a very young age, the little girl was on Times Square for her endorsement of a popular and prestigious jewellery brand, and she donated the money to an NGO from what she received as her endorsement fee. Sitara is the first celebrity kid to be in Times Square, and recently the girl was asked about Mahesh Babu’s reaction to her biggest achievement, to which Sitara revealed how her dad was elated, excited, and emotional. Mahesh Babu's wife and former Bollywood actress Namarata was also present with her daughter revealed that the actor had tears in his eyes.