Sitara Ghattamaneni, the 11-year-old daughter of South superstar Mahesh Babu and actress Namrata Shirodkar, has reached a new milestone by becoming the first star kid to feature in an advertisement displayed at New York's iconic Times Square.

For the unversed, Sitara has become the brand ambassador of a renowned jewellery brand. Let's have a look at Sitara's fashionable avatars.Despite her tender age, Sitara has already become a fashion icon in her own right. Whether it's attending public events or accompanying her parents to film sets, she effortlessly dazzles in her fashionable outfits and accessories. Sitara's sense of style, combined with her infectious smile, has made her a favorite among the paparazzi and the media. Sitara's adorable and glamorous looks often become a talking point among fans and social media enthusiasts. Her cute dresses, stylish hairdos, and confident demeanor have endeared her to the public, earning her a significant following on various social media platforms. Beyond her fashionable appearances, Sitara's cute and bubbly personality shines through in her interactions with the media and the public. Her innocence and charm captivate everyone she meets, leaving a lasting impression. As the daughter of one of Tollywood's most beloved actors, Sitara is already a prominent figure in the industry. Fans eagerly await her next appearance, as she continues to steal the spotlight with her cute and glamorous looks, spreading joy and delight wherever she goes.