From dating Bollywood diva 'Praveen Babi' to closeness with Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty. Check out the major controversies of director Mahesh Bhatt.

Mahesh Bhatt 5 Major controversies: Mahesh Bhatt is one of the most renowned and popular directors and producers in the Indian film industry. Some of his love affairs, relationships, and extramarital affairs have always made headlines in the Bollywood industry. From dating Bollywood diva 'Praveen Babi', a 90's top star, to the most hyped sensational controversies of a secret romantic bond with Bollywood actress Rhea Chakrobarty, he gave a blow to every flame. It's not only about extramarital affairs, but the allegation of Kangana Ranaut of throwing 'chappal' also dragged him into a deep controversy. Mahesh Bhatt is celebrating his birthday today, and to commemorate the occasion, we are listing the ace director's five major controversies. Watch Video.