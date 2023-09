Bollywood director Mahesh Bhatt is famous for being open about his views along with his movies. Recently Mahesh Bhatt has ...

Bollywood director Mahesh Bhatt is famous for being open about his views along with his movies. Recently Mahesh Bhatt has given his opinion on the Women's Reservation Bill. He is very happy with the development. He says women should be respected in every country. He also added a country that cannot respect its women cannot be recognized as a civilized society. Watch the video to know more.