In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife Mahesh Bhatt gets candid about daughter Alia Bhatt and refuses to accept the most gifted actor compliment for her; here's why

Alia Bhatt is undeniably the most successful actress in Bollywood right now, and while she is all set for her Hollywood debut with The Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot, she has earned the title of being the most talented and gifted actor of this generation. But father Mahesh Bhatt refuses to call daughter Alia Bhatt the most gifted actor, as she does not want to burden his conscience with this tag and calls her talented. He admits that there are other talents as well who are doing exceptionally well in their jobs, but he is proud of what she is doing and is happy with how her career has shaped. Mahesh Bhatt got extremely candid with us as he romped through his latest release, 1920: Heart of Horrors, helmed by niece Krishna Bhatt.