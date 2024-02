The video captures Mahesh Bhatt's heartfelt emotions as he talks about the impact Pankaj Udhas had on him personally.

In this emotional video, Mahesh Bhatt shares his admiration for Pankaj Udhas and his contribution to the world of music. He reminisces about the soul-stirring melodies and poignant lyrics that Pankaj Udhas gifted us through his ghazals. The video captures Mahesh Bhatt's heartfelt emotions as he talks about the impact Pankaj Udhas had on him personally and how his music touched the hearts of millions. It's a beautiful tribute that pays homage to the legendary singer and his legacy.