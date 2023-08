Mahesh Bhatt was seen greeting Manisha Rani on Bigg Boss OTT 2. He kissed her hand , Mahesh Bhatt's weird meeting with Manisha Rani confuses fans.

The way Mahesh Bhatt greeted Manisha Rani on Bigg Boss OTT 2 infuriated viewers of the reality competition show. The renowned filmmaker visited the Bigg Boss house on Tuesday to meet his daughter, the actress-director Pooja Bhatt, according to videos from the Salman Khan-hosted program that went viral online. She is one of the most well-liked competitors this year. Fans are upset with his attitude to Manisha Rani, despite the fact that their tearful reunion has already made news. A video of Mahesh Bhatt and Manisha Rani's conversation from Bigg Boss OTT 2, where the contestants are presently honoring family week, has angered internet users. Many people found Mahesh Bhatt's conversation with Manisha to be "uncomfortable" online.