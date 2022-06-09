videos

Mahima Chaudhary’s story of courage and cancer – Watch now

Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhary opens up about her fight with cancer in a video. Mahima got emotional while describing her journey. Watch the video for more information.

Satakshi Singh   |    June 9, 2022 9:10 PM IST

Mahima Chaudhary Cancer Fight: Recently a video of Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhary is going viral in which she is seen telling about her fight with breast cancer. Anupam Kher shared the video and let us tell you that Mahima became emotional while telling her story in the video, but there is no doubt that crores of people will be inspired by listening to her story. Mahima Chaudhary won the battle by fighting cancer with great bravery. Currently, Mahima is shooting for her upcoming film with actor Anupam Kher. Mahima's bravery is being praised everywhere. Check out the video for more information.

