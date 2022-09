Mahima was diagnosed with breast cancer, but happily, she made a full recovery after treatment. On her birthday, let's check out Mahima Chaudhry's cancer journey.

Mahima Chaudhry Cancer Journey: Mahima Chaudhry is loved by fans as Ganga in Pardes, but there are other reasons too, like being one of the most talented and prettiest actresses in Bollywood. Mahima was diagnosed with breast cancer, but happily, she made a full recovery after treatment. She called her battle a "psychological battle." She also shared a seven-minute-long video with Anupam Kher about her cancer diagnosis and treatment. She did several big Bollywood movies like Pardes, Baghban, Dhadkan, and others. Mahima Chaudhry is all set for her comeback in Bollywood with the movie "Emergency". On her birthday, let's check out Mahima Chaudhry's cancer journey.