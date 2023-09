Mahira Sharma makes heads turn with her stunning and gorgeous latest appearance; fans call her beauty with charm.

Mahira Sharma is looking stunning each day, and her latest appearance is making fans go crazy. The Bigg Boss 13 star is oozing hotness in this sexy green dress, and you just cannot let your eyes off her. Mahira was lately getting massively trolled for her weight gain until it was reported that the actress was putting on due to her Punjabi film, and the diva is making heads turn with her transformation. Mahira looked extremely gorgeous in this little green dress, and the fans are in awe of her transformation and are calling her beauty with charm and comparing her with Bigg Boss 13 fame and Bollywood actress Shehnaaz Gill, who often leaves jaws dropped with her appearance after her massive transformation.