Main Atal Hoon: Pankaj Tripathi opens up about his character; says 'role mai mene apna 100 percent diya hai'

Before the release of his latest flick 'Main Atal Hoon', Pankaj Tripathi and producer Vinod Bhanushali were spotted promoting the film in the National Capital on January 8. During a candid chat with ANI, Pankaj shared his thoughts on the movie and reminisced about his time at the National School of Drama in Delhi. When discussing his role in the film, Pankaj expressed his apprehension about doing justice to the larger-than-life personality of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He worked hard and gave it his all, but the final verdict rests with the audience. The film is set to hit the screens on January 19th. Vinod Bhanushali, the producer, exuded confidence in the biopic, stating that it was made with unwavering dedication. He believes that people will adore the film because Atal Bihari Vajpayee devoted his entire life to the nation and always put the nation first. The film beautifully captures that spirit.