Popular Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi's name is included in the list of the best actors in the industry. Pankaj Tripathi has been seen in important roles in many big films and is also liked a lot. The actor is soon coming with his film Main Atal Hoon and in a special interview, the actor has shared many special things related to the movie. The actor has talked about his character in the movie and has also told what special preparation he had to do to play this role. Not only this, the actor was also asked whether he was interested in politics. Not only this, the actor also told how this film has changed him. He also said that this film has been made with blood and sweat. For more information please watch the video.